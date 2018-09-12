Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Delicious Vegetable To Khurma With Triangle Parathas

Sep 12, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
1 minute read
Vegetable Khurma
Vegetable Khurma with Triangle Parathas for breakfast

The preparation of Vegetable Khurma varies from region to region – especially South India and North India. So try this recipe.

Vegetable Khurma

Vegetable Khurma

Ingredients

  • Diced Vegetables – as required (vegetables used in this recipe: 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn, 2 cups cauliflower florets and 1 cup green beans)
  • Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
  • Cardamom (Elakka) -3
  • Cloves (Grambu) – 4
  • Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1
  • Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
  • Bay Leaves – 2
  • Sliced Onion – 1 big
  • Slit Green Chillies – 5
  • Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
  • Chopped Garlic – 2 tsp
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Cashew halves – 6
  • Raisins – 2 tbsp
  • Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Coconut Milk – 1 Cup (Optional)
  • Oil – 3 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – As Needed

For Grinding

  • Grated Coconut – 2 Cups
  • Cashew nuts – 1/2 cup
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – to taste

READ ALSO: Delicious Fish Molee To Serve With Palappam

Method

  • Cover and cook the vegetables in 1/2 cup of water along with little salt, till they are half done. Use a non-stick pan while cooking the vegetables so that you have to use very little water. Do not overcook the veggies. It should be firm.
  • Heat a tbsp of oil in a pan. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, cardamom, bay leaves and fennel seeds and saute for a minute. You can also add a few cashews and raisins and saute for a minute. Remove everything with a slotted spoon. Keep the roasted spices and nuts aside.
  • Add 2 tbsp of oil to the same pan. Saute the sliced onions till translucent.
  • Add the slit green chillies, curry leaves, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
  • Remove half of the above-sauteed onion mixture and allow it to cool.
  • To the remaining half, continue adding 1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder and saute for a minute.
  • Add the half cooked veggies to the wok and saute lightly for a few minutes.
  • Add the roasted spices and nuts to the pan.
  • Meanwhile, grind coconut, cashews, sauteed onion mixture along with a pinch of turmeric, salt, cumin powder and coriander powder to form a thick paste. Add 1/2 cup of water while grinding.
  • Add the coconut-cashew-onion paste to the pan and mix everything well. (Grinding Onions is an optional step just to enhance the taste.)
  • Pour 1 cup of thin coconut milk/water for gravy. If you like more gravy, add more water. Simmer for 10 – 12 minutes. When the khurma cools, the gravy will thicken.
  • Your vegetable khurma is ready to serve with Triangle Parathas.

Tags

Related Articles

Things Every Couple Should Know Before They Get Married
Apr 3, 2018, 11:03 am IST

Things Every Couple Should Know Before They Get Married

May 30, 2018, 12:10 pm IST

Eat these simple food items to prevent hair loss

Things-You-Can't-say-to-your-Boyfriend
Jun 11, 2018, 11:32 am IST

Things You Can’t say to your Boyfriend

Feb 8, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

Vegan chocolate dish to delight your senses

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close