Simple Delicious Vegetable To Khurma With Triangle Parathas

The preparation of Vegetable Khurma varies from region to region – especially South India and North India. So try this recipe.

Vegetable Khurma

Ingredients

Diced Vegetables – as required (vegetables used in this recipe: 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn, 2 cups cauliflower florets and 1 cup green beans)

Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces

Cardamom (Elakka) -3

Cloves (Grambu) – 4

Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1

Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp

Bay Leaves – 2

Sliced Onion – 1 big

Slit Green Chillies – 5

Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp

Chopped Garlic – 2 tsp

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Cashew halves – 6

Raisins – 2 tbsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp

Coconut Milk – 1 Cup (Optional)

Oil – 3 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – As Needed

For Grinding

Grated Coconut – 2 Cups

Cashew nuts – 1/2 cup

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Method