Simple Delicious Vegetable To Khurma With Triangle Parathas

The preparation of Vegetable Khurma varies from region to region – especially South India and North India. So try this recipe.
Vegetable Khurma
Ingredients
- Diced Vegetables – as required (vegetables used in this recipe: 2 carrots, 1 potato, 1/4 cup green peas, 1/4 cup corn, 2 cups cauliflower florets and 1 cup green beans)
- Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
- Cardamom (Elakka) -3
- Cloves (Grambu) – 4
- Star Anise (Thakkolam) – 1
- Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
- Bay Leaves – 2
- Sliced Onion – 1 big
- Slit Green Chillies – 5
- Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
- Chopped Garlic – 2 tsp
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Cashew halves – 6
- Raisins – 2 tbsp
- Garam Masala Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Coconut Milk – 1 Cup (Optional)
- Oil – 3 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – As Needed
For Grinding
- Grated Coconut – 2 Cups
- Cashew nuts – 1/2 cup
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
Method
- Cover and cook the vegetables in 1/2 cup of water along with little salt, till they are half done. Use a non-stick pan while cooking the vegetables so that you have to use very little water. Do not overcook the veggies. It should be firm.
- Heat a tbsp of oil in a pan. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, cardamom, bay leaves and fennel seeds and saute for a minute. You can also add a few cashews and raisins and saute for a minute. Remove everything with a slotted spoon. Keep the roasted spices and nuts aside.
- Add 2 tbsp of oil to the same pan. Saute the sliced onions till translucent.
- Add the slit green chillies, curry leaves, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
- Remove half of the above-sauteed onion mixture and allow it to cool.
- To the remaining half, continue adding 1/2 tsp Garam Masala Powder and saute for a minute.
- Add the half cooked veggies to the wok and saute lightly for a few minutes.
- Add the roasted spices and nuts to the pan.
- Meanwhile, grind coconut, cashews, sauteed onion mixture along with a pinch of turmeric, salt, cumin powder and coriander powder to form a thick paste. Add 1/2 cup of water while grinding.
- Add the coconut-cashew-onion paste to the pan and mix everything well. (Grinding Onions is an optional step just to enhance the taste.)
- Pour 1 cup of thin coconut milk/water for gravy. If you like more gravy, add more water. Simmer for 10 – 12 minutes. When the khurma cools, the gravy will thicken.
- Your vegetable khurma is ready to serve with Triangle Parathas.
