Delicious Fish Molee To Serve With Palappam

Sep 11, 2018, 02:53 pm IST
1 minute read
Fish Molee is a unique Kerala Fish Recipe which has coconut milk as the main ingredient and is not spicy. Try it with Palappam.

Ingredients

  • Boneless and Skinless Fish fillets – 10 to 12 pieces ( King Fish and Tilapia used in this recipe)
  • Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
  • Cardamom (Elakka) – 2
  • Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
  • Sliced Onion – 1 big
  • Slit Green Chillies – 4 or 5 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
  • Chopped Garlic – 4 cloves
  • Sliced Tomatoes -1 medium
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
  • Fresh Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)
  • Thin Coconut Milk – 2 Cups
  • Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup
  • Vinegar – 1 tsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste

For Marinade

  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
  • Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
  • Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
  • Lemon Juice – 1/2 tsp
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Marinate the fish fillets using the above ingredients and keep it aside for half an hour.
  • Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the fish fillets lightly. Do not wait for the fillets to brown. It should be fried very lightly around 50%. Remove the fillets from oil and keep aside.
  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in another wok. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom and fennel seeds and saute for a minute.
  • Next, add the sliced onions and saute till translucent.
  • Add the slit green chillies, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
  • Add the chopped tomatoes and saute well until pulpy.
  • Next add 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp pepper powder, 1/2 tsp red chilly powder, 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder and stir-fry for a minute.
  • Pour 2 cups of thin coconut milk along with some salt. Simmer the coconut milk for 5 minutes but do not boil it.
  • When the coconut milk is hot, add the lightly fried fish fillets and cook covered on medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes till the gravy starts to thicken. Be careful not to boil the gravy or else the coconut milk can separate.
  • Finally, pour 1 cup of thick coconut milk and simmer for another 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle 1 tsp of vinegar. Garnish with more curry leaves.

