Delicious Fish Molee To Serve With Palappam

Fish Molee is a unique Kerala Fish Recipe which has coconut milk as the main ingredient and is not spicy. Try it with Palappam.
Fish Molee
Ingredients
- Boneless and Skinless Fish fillets – 10 to 12 pieces ( King Fish and Tilapia used in this recipe)
- Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces
- Cardamom (Elakka) – 2
- Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp
- Sliced Onion – 1 big
- Slit Green Chillies – 4 or 5 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp
- Chopped Garlic – 4 cloves
- Sliced Tomatoes -1 medium
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
- Fresh Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)
- Thin Coconut Milk – 2 Cups
- Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup
- Vinegar – 1 tsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
For Marinade
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
- Ginger Paste – 1 tsp
- Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Lemon Juice – 1/2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
Method
- Marinate the fish fillets using the above ingredients and keep it aside for half an hour.
- Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the fish fillets lightly. Do not wait for the fillets to brown. It should be fried very lightly around 50%. Remove the fillets from oil and keep aside.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in another wok. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom and fennel seeds and saute for a minute.
- Next, add the sliced onions and saute till translucent.
- Add the slit green chillies, thinly sliced ginger and garlic pieces and saute for a few minutes.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and saute well until pulpy.
- Next add 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp pepper powder, 1/2 tsp red chilly powder, 1 tsp Garam Masala Powder and stir-fry for a minute.
- Pour 2 cups of thin coconut milk along with some salt. Simmer the coconut milk for 5 minutes but do not boil it.
- When the coconut milk is hot, add the lightly fried fish fillets and cook covered on medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes till the gravy starts to thicken. Be careful not to boil the gravy or else the coconut milk can separate.
- Finally, pour 1 cup of thick coconut milk and simmer for another 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle 1 tsp of vinegar. Garnish with more curry leaves.
