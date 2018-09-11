Delicious Fish Molee To Serve With Palappam

Fish Molee is a unique Kerala Fish Recipe which has coconut milk as the main ingredient and is not spicy. Try it with Palappam.

Fish Molee

Ingredients

Boneless and Skinless Fish fillets – 10 to 12 pieces ( King Fish and Tilapia used in this recipe)

Cinnamon Sticks (Patta) – 2 half inch pieces

Cardamom (Elakka) – 2

Fennel Seeds (Perum Jeerakam) – 1/2 tsp

Sliced Onion – 1 big

Slit Green Chillies – 4 or 5 (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Chopped Ginger – 2 tsp

Chopped Garlic – 4 cloves

Sliced Tomatoes -1 medium

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Fresh Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Thin Coconut Milk – 2 Cups

Thick Coconut Milk – 1 Cup

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

For Marinade

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Lemon Juice – 1/2 tsp

Salt – to taste

READ ALSO: Delicious Kudam Puli Fish Curry To Go With Kottayam Style Kappa Vevichathu

Method