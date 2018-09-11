Soft Palappam With Delicious Fish Molee- A Kerala Style Breakfast

Have you tried the delicious Kerala breakfast of soft Palappam & delicious Fish Molee?

Palappam

Ingredients

Raw Rice – 2 cups (Use any short or long grain rice)

Cooked Rice – 3/4 cup approx

Yeast – 1.5 to 2 tsp

Sugar – 1 tbsp + 3-4 tbsp or as needed

Salt – to taste

Thick Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup

Ice cubes – as needed

Water – as needed

Method

Soak the rice for at least 6 hours or leave it overnight.

Wash and drain the rice and keep aside.

Dissolve the yeast and 1 tbsp sugar in 1/2 cup of slightly warm water. Keep it aside for ten minutes until it foams.

Next, you need to grind the rice in several batches. Grind around two handfuls of raw rice along with a few tablespoons of cooked rice and very little water. I add 2-3 ice cubes while grinding each batch to prevent the mixie from overheating. Grind until you get a smooth batter.

Transfer the batter to a large bowl. Continue doing this with the remaining rice.

While grinding the last batch, add the yeast solution to the mixie.

Leave the batter in a warm place for 6-8 hours. I usually leave it overnight. Ensure that the bowl is large enough to prevent the batter from overflowing after fermentation.

The batter would have risen after fermentation and will look foamy. Stir the batter and check the consistency. Add 1/4 – 1/2 cup of coconut milk to make a batter of medium consistency. If the batter appears thin after fermentation, skip the coconut milk.

Add sugar as per desired sweetness (3-4 tbsp) and salt to taste. Mix everything together.

At this stage, you can start preparing the Appams with this batter or for extra lacy appams, leave the batter untouched for half an hour. The batter will froth and rise again. Spoon the foamy layer from the batter and transfer it to another dish. Use this foamy batter for making Appams.

Heat a Palappam Chatti and lightly grease it with oil.

Once the Palappam Chatti is hot, pour a ladle full of batter and swirl the pan in one direction so that the batter spreads to the edges.

Keep it covered and allow the Appam to cook for a few minutes.

Once cooked the edges of the appam will start separating from the pan. Remove the appam carefully with a spatula.

Serve with Fish Molee.

Note