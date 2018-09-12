Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Crispy Triangle Parathas & Vegetable Khurma-A Simple Indian Breakfast

Sep 12, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
Triangle Parathas
Triangle Parathas with Vegetable Khurma for breakfast

Want a break from Chappathis? The try these simple Triangle Parathas for breakfast. Parathas are softer and tastier when compared to Chappathis.

Ingredients

  • Wheat Flour – 2 cups
  • Water – 3/4 cup
  • Salt – to taste
  • Vegetable Oil – 3 tsp
  • Wheat Flour for rolling – as needed

Method

Making the dough

  • Take wheat flour in a big bowl. Add salt and 1 tsp oil to the flour.
  • Add water little by little and start kneading to form a nice and smooth dough which is not sticky.
  • Drizzle a few drops of oil so as to coat the final dough.
  • Cover and keep it aside for 15-30 minutes so that the dough sets.
  • After 30 minutes, take the dough and knead it one more time for a few seconds.

Rolling out Parathas

  • Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
  • Flatten each ball by dusting it in wheat flour.
  • Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.
  • With the back of your spoon dipped in oil, apply oil on the flattened paratha.
  • Fold it into half to form a semi-circle and again apply oil with the back of your spoon.
  • Fold it once again to form a nice triangle as shown below.
  • Dust the small triangle shaped dough with flour and again start rolling gently so that it forms a bigger triangle.

Baking the Parathas

  • Heat a tava or non-stick pan and place the rolled out paratha on it.
  • Bake both sides on medium heat till it starts puffing and small brown spots start appearing.
  • You can apply a dab of oil on both sides of the paratha to make it softer.
  • Serve with delicious Vegetable Khurma for breakfast.

