Crispy Triangle Parathas & Vegetable Khurma-A Simple Indian Breakfast

Want a break from Chappathis? The try these simple Triangle Parathas for breakfast. Parathas are softer and tastier when compared to Chappathis.
Triangle Parathas
Ingredients
- Wheat Flour – 2 cups
- Water – 3/4 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Vegetable Oil – 3 tsp
- Wheat Flour for rolling – as needed
READ ALSO: Soft Palappam With Delicious Fish Molee- A Kerala Style Breakfast
Method
Making the dough
- Take wheat flour in a big bowl. Add salt and 1 tsp oil to the flour.
- Add water little by little and start kneading to form a nice and smooth dough which is not sticky.
- Drizzle a few drops of oil so as to coat the final dough.
- Cover and keep it aside for 15-30 minutes so that the dough sets.
- After 30 minutes, take the dough and knead it one more time for a few seconds.
Rolling out Parathas
- Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.
- Flatten each ball by dusting it in wheat flour.
- Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.
- With the back of your spoon dipped in oil, apply oil on the flattened paratha.
- Fold it into half to form a semi-circle and again apply oil with the back of your spoon.
- Fold it once again to form a nice triangle as shown below.
- Dust the small triangle shaped dough with flour and again start rolling gently so that it forms a bigger triangle.
Baking the Parathas
- Heat a tava or non-stick pan and place the rolled out paratha on it.
- Bake both sides on medium heat till it starts puffing and small brown spots start appearing.
- You can apply a dab of oil on both sides of the paratha to make it softer.
- Serve with delicious Vegetable Khurma for breakfast.
Post Your Comments