Crispy Triangle Parathas & Vegetable Khurma-A Simple Indian Breakfast

Want a break from Chappathis? The try these simple Triangle Parathas for breakfast. Parathas are softer and tastier when compared to Chappathis.

Triangle Parathas

Ingredients

Wheat Flour – 2 cups

Water – 3/4 cup

Salt – to taste

Vegetable Oil – 3 tsp

Wheat Flour for rolling – as needed

Method

Making the dough

Take wheat flour in a big bowl. Add salt and 1 tsp oil to the flour.

Add water little by little and start kneading to form a nice and smooth dough which is not sticky.

Drizzle a few drops of oil so as to coat the final dough.

Cover and keep it aside for 15-30 minutes so that the dough sets.

After 30 minutes, take the dough and knead it one more time for a few seconds.

Rolling out Parathas

Make lemon sized balls from the dough using your palms.

Flatten each ball by dusting it in wheat flour.

Place the flattened dough on a rolling board and start rolling to form a thin circle of 4-5? diameter.

With the back of your spoon dipped in oil, apply oil on the flattened paratha.

Fold it into half to form a semi-circle and again apply oil with the back of your spoon.

Fold it once again to form a nice triangle as shown below.

Dust the small triangle shaped dough with flour and again start rolling gently so that it forms a bigger triangle.

Baking the Parathas