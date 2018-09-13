Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Spicy Pearl Tapioca Upma With Peanut Tomato Chutney- Simple Breakfast

Sep 13, 2018, 02:35 pm IST
1 minute read
Pearl Tapioca
Pearl Tapioca Upma for breakfast

Pearl Tapioca is used in many Indian cuisines and is called ‘Chawwari’ in Malayalam. Sago is highly starchy and hence, it is better to prepare it once in a while.

Ingredients

  • Pearl Tapioca/Sago (Chawwari) – 1 cup
  • Diced Onions – 1 medium
  • Raw Peanuts – a small handful
  • Slit Green Chillies – 2
  • Curry Leaves – a small sprig
  • Chopped Cilantro (Malliyella) – a small handful
  • Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
  • Sugar – 1 tsp
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp
  • Lemon juice – 1 tsp
  • Salt – taste

Method

  • Wash the sago thoroughly. Drain and then and soak it in water for 6-8 hours. While soaking, add water so as to just cover the sago.
  • Heat oil in a nonstick pan and splutter mustard seeds. Throw in the peanuts and stir-fry until lightly browned.
  • Add the onions, green chillies, cilantro and curry leaves. Saute until the onions are translucent.
  • Drain the sago thoroughly and add it to the pan. Stir fry gently for a few minutes.
  • Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Add grated coconut to the pan along with 1 tsp sugar.
  • Stir-fry for 7-8 minutes until the sago becomes translucent and is no longer white.
  • Sprinkle lemon juice and mix well before serving.
  • Serve with Peanut Tomato Chutney

Note

  • For soaking 1 cup of sago, I used around 1 cup of water. If you add more water, it will end up being mushy.
  • Do not overcook the sago or else it will become a sticky lump.
  • Always stir fry the sago while it gets cooked so that it doesn’t end up being mushy.

