Spicy Pearl Tapioca Upma With Peanut Tomato Chutney- Simple Breakfast

Pearl Tapioca is used in many Indian cuisines and is called ‘Chawwari’ in Malayalam. Sago is highly starchy and hence, it is better to prepare it once in a while.

Pearl Tapioca Upma

Ingredients

Pearl Tapioca/Sago (Chawwari) – 1 cup

Diced Onions – 1 medium

Raw Peanuts – a small handful

Slit Green Chillies – 2

Curry Leaves – a small sprig

Chopped Cilantro (Malliyella) – a small handful

Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Salt – taste

Method

Wash the sago thoroughly. Drain and then and soak it in water for 6-8 hours. While soaking, add water so as to just cover the sago.

Heat oil in a nonstick pan and splutter mustard seeds. Throw in the peanuts and stir-fry until lightly browned.

Add the onions, green chillies, cilantro and curry leaves. Saute until the onions are translucent.

Drain the sago thoroughly and add it to the pan. Stir fry gently for a few minutes.

Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Add grated coconut to the pan along with 1 tsp sugar.

Stir-fry for 7-8 minutes until the sago becomes translucent and is no longer white.

Sprinkle lemon juice and mix well before serving.

Serve with Peanut Tomato Chutney

Note