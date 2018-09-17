Simple Ginger Coconut Chutney To Go With Kadala Maavu Dosa

Switch from regular coconut chutney to Ginger Coconut Chutney. Ginger Chutney has a nice sweet and sour taste and goes well with Dosa.

Ginger Coconut Chutney

Ingredients

Chopped Ginger – 2? long piece

Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu) – 1 tbsp

Bengal Gram Dal (Kadala Parippu) – 1 tbsp

Dried Red Chillies – 4

Grated Coconut – 1 cup

Tamarind – small lemon sized ball

Grated Jaggery – 1/2 cup (2 medium cubes approx)

Oil – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – as required

Method