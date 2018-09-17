Simple Ginger Coconut Chutney To Go With Kadala Maavu Dosa

Switch from regular coconut chutney to Ginger Coconut Chutney. Ginger Chutney has a nice sweet and sour taste and goes well with Dosa.
Ginger Coconut Chutney
Ingredients
- Chopped Ginger – 2? long piece
- Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu) – 1 tbsp
- Bengal Gram Dal (Kadala Parippu) – 1 tbsp
- Dried Red Chillies – 4
- Grated Coconut – 1 cup
- Tamarind – small lemon sized ball
- Grated Jaggery – 1/2 cup (2 medium cubes approx)
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – as required
Method
- Soak tamarind in 1/2 cup of warm water for around 10 minutes and extract the juice. Keep aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and splutter bengal gram dal and urad dal. Add the ginger pieces and red chillies and saute for a few minutes and remove from stove top. Allow it to cool.
- Grind coconut, above roasted ingredients and tamarind pulp along with salt to form a smooth paste. If required, you can add little water while grinding.
- Serve this chutney along with Kadala Maavu Dosa.
