Simple Ginger Coconut Chutney To Go With Kadala Maavu Dosa

Sep 17, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
Switch from regular coconut chutney to Ginger Coconut Chutney. Ginger Chutney has a nice sweet and sour taste and goes well with Dosa.

Ingredients

  • Chopped Ginger – 2? long piece
  • Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu) – 1 tbsp
  • Bengal Gram Dal (Kadala Parippu) – 1 tbsp
  • Dried Red Chillies – 4
  • Grated Coconut – 1 cup
  • Tamarind – small lemon sized ball
  • Grated Jaggery – 1/2 cup (2 medium cubes approx)
  • Oil – 1 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Water – as required

Method

  • Soak tamarind in 1/2 cup of warm water for around 10 minutes and extract the juice. Keep aside.
  • Heat oil in a pan and splutter bengal gram dal and urad dal. Add the ginger pieces and red chillies and saute for a few minutes and remove from stove top. Allow it to cool.
  • Grind coconut, above roasted ingredients and tamarind pulp along with salt to form a smooth paste. If required, you can add little water while grinding.
  • Serve this chutney along with Kadala Maavu Dosa.

