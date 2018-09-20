Simple Sweet Vattayappam With Cauliflower Green Peas Masala

Have you tried sweet Vattayappam with spicy Cauliflower Green Peas Masala for breakfast? Try it out.

Vattayappam

Ingredients

For Appam Batter

Raw Rice (Pachari) – 2 cups (Use any short or long grain rice)

Cooked Rice – 3/4 cup approx

Yeast – 1.5 to 2 tsp

Sugar – 1 tbsp + 3-4 tbsp or as needed

Ice cubes – as needed

Water – as needed

Remaining Ingredients for Vatteyappam

Appam Batter – 2 to 2.5 cups

Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup

Sugar – 2-3 tbsp

Crushed/Powdered Cardamom (Elakka) – 4 pods

Raisins – 10 to 15

Salt – to taste

Oil – for greasing

Water – a few teaspoons

READ ALSO: Traditional Puttu With Kerala Style Chicken Curry

Method

Soak the rice for at least 6 hours or leave it overnight. Wash and drain the rice and keep aside.

Dissolve the yeast and 1 tbsp sugar in 1/2 cup of slightly warm water. Keep it aside for ten minutes until it foams.

Next, you need to grind the rice in several batches. Grind around two handfuls of raw rice along with a few tablespoons of cooked rice and very little water. If you add 2-3 ice cubes while grinding each batch it will prevent the mixie from overheating. Grind until you get a smooth batter.

Transfer the batter to a large bowl. Continue doing this with the remaining rice.

While grinding the last batch, add the yeast solution to the mixie so that it gets incorporated well with the batter.

Leave the batter in a warm place for around 6 hours. Preferably leave it overnight. Ensure that the bowl is large enough to prevent the batter from overflowing after fermentation.

The batter would have risen after fermentation and will look foamy. Stir the batter and keep aside. This batter can be used for making both Palappam and Vatteyappam.

Transfer 2 to 2.5 cups of this batter to another bowl for making Vatteyappam. You can use the remaining batter for Palappams or refrigerate it for later use.

Grind the grated coconut along with a few teaspoons of water to form a smooth mixture. Add it to the batter.

Add sugar as per desired sweetness (2-3 tbsp), powdered cardamom and salt to taste. Mix everything together. The batter should be somewhat thick and not watery. Keep this batter aside for 20-30 minutes so that it becomes foamy (optional).

Grease a round steamer plate and pour the batter into it. Steam it for 10 minutes. Open the lid and place the raisins on top. (Be careful not to burn your hands!)

Keep it covered and allow it to cook for 5 more minutes or until done. Insert a toothpick/fork to check if it comes out clean.

Once the Vattayappam is cooked, allow it to cool thoroughly and then transfer it to a plate. Cut it into desired shapes.

Serve with Cauliflower Green Peas Masala

Notes