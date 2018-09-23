Wash Down Eggless French Toast With Aromatic Spice Tea

After that delicious Eggless French Toast, wash down your breakfast with Aromatic Spice Tea.

Aromatic Spice Tea

Ingredients (for 2 cups of Tea)

Lightly Crushed Cardamom – 2 pods

Peeled and Crushed Ginger – 2 tsp

Cinnamon Stick – 1? piece

Cloves – 2

Loose Tea – 2 tsp

Whole Milk – 1 cup

Water – 1 cup

Sugar – to taste

Method