Wash Down Eggless French Toast With Aromatic Spice Tea

Sep 23, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
Aromatic Spice Tea
Aromatic Spice Tea with Eggless French Toast

After that delicious Eggless French Toast, wash down your breakfast with Aromatic Spice Tea.

Aromatic Spice Tea

Ingredients (for 2 cups of Tea)

  • Lightly Crushed Cardamom – 2 pods
  • Peeled and Crushed Ginger – 2 tsp
  • Cinnamon Stick – 1? piece
  • Cloves – 2
  • Loose Tea – 2 tsp
  • Whole Milk – 1 cup
  • Water – 1 cup
  • Sugar – to taste

 

Method

  • Combine milk and water in a saucepan over medium heat.
  • Once it gets warm, add the spices and bring it to a slow boil.
  • Reduce heat and add the loose tea. Simmer for a few minutes so that the spices release its flavours.
  • Strain and discard the tea dust and spices. Add sugar to taste.
  • Serve with Eggless French Toast

