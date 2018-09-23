Wash Down Eggless French Toast With Aromatic Spice Tea

After that delicious Eggless French Toast, wash down your breakfast with Aromatic Spice Tea.
Aromatic Spice Tea
Ingredients (for 2 cups of Tea)
- Lightly Crushed Cardamom – 2 pods
- Peeled and Crushed Ginger – 2 tsp
- Cinnamon Stick – 1? piece
- Cloves – 2
- Loose Tea – 2 tsp
- Whole Milk – 1 cup
- Water – 1 cup
- Sugar – to taste
Method
- Combine milk and water in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Once it gets warm, add the spices and bring it to a slow boil.
- Reduce heat and add the loose tea. Simmer for a few minutes so that the spices release its flavours.
- Strain and discard the tea dust and spices. Add sugar to taste.
- Serve with Eggless French Toast
