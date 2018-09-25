Healthy Banana Apple Smoothie To Fish Your Breakfast

Want a change from your regular tea/coffee/ for breakfast? Then try Banana Apple Smoothie.

Banana Apple Smoothie

Ingredients

Ripe Banana – 1 large

Sweet Apple (peeled and diced into chunks)- 1 big

Vanilla Flavoring – 1 tsp

Milk – 1 cup (skim milk used in this recipe)

Ice Cubes – 5

Sugar – 1/2 tbsp (You can use honey or any sweetener of your choice)

Method