Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Healthy Banana Apple Smoothie To Fish Your Breakfast

Sep 25, 2018, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
Banana Apple Smoothie
Banana Apple Smoothie for a complete breakfast

Want a change from your regular tea/coffee/ for breakfast? Then try Banana Apple Smoothie.

Banana Apple Smoothie

Banana Apple Smoothie

Ingredients

  • Ripe Banana – 1 large
  • Sweet Apple (peeled and diced into chunks)- 1 big
  • Vanilla Flavoring – 1 tsp
  • Milk – 1 cup (skim milk used in this recipe)
  • Ice Cubes – 5
  • Sugar – 1/2 tbsp (You can use honey or any sweetener of your choice)

Method

  • Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and foamy.
  • Serve immediately otherwise the apples will change the color of the smoothie.
  • Complete smoothie with Rava Upma.

Tags

Related Articles

Food items never eat on empty stomach
Apr 27, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Never eat these food items when you are empty stomach

Mambazha Pulissery
Aug 17, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Sweet Mango Curry For Onam Sadhya- Mambazha Pulissery

Jun 20, 2018, 09:55 pm IST

You May Wonder After Knowing The Whopping Salary Janhvi Kapoor Getting In Debut Movie Dhadak

Jan 13, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Face your hectic day with a healthy breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close