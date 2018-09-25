Healthy Banana Apple Smoothie To Fish Your Breakfast

Want a change from your regular tea/coffee/ for breakfast? Then try Banana Apple Smoothie.
Banana Apple Smoothie
Ingredients
- Ripe Banana – 1 large
- Sweet Apple (peeled and diced into chunks)- 1 big
- Vanilla Flavoring – 1 tsp
- Milk – 1 cup (skim milk used in this recipe)
- Ice Cubes – 5
- Sugar – 1/2 tbsp (You can use honey or any sweetener of your choice)
Method
- Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and foamy.
- Serve immediately otherwise the apples will change the color of the smoothie.
- Complete smoothie with Rava Upma.
