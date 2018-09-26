Serve Piping Hot Sambar With Kerala Style Dosa

Instead of your regular chutney, serve piping hot sambar with your dosa for a complete Kerala breakfast.

Sambar

Ingredients

Mixed Vegetables cut into medium sized pieces – 3-4 cups (1 potato,1 carrot, 2 drumsticks, 1/2 plantain, 1 tomato , 5 beans and a few pieces of brinjal used in this recipe)

Sambar Parippu / Tuvara Parippu (Sambar/Toor Dal) – 1/2 cup

Sliced Onion – 1 medium

Green chillies slit – 2

Garlic Cloves – 4 or 5

Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

Tamarind – gooseberry sized ball

Chopped coriander leaves – 2 tsp

Red Chilly powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tsp

Sambar Powder – 3 tsp (a mixture of Red chilly powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin powder, Turmeric powder, Fenugreek powder)

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Red Chillies – 3

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Shallots or Pearl Onions (diced) – 1/4 cup

Asafoetida (Kayam) – A pinch

Oil – 3 tbsp

Water – As needed

Salt – As needed

Method