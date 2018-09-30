Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Cheru Payaru Curry With Rava Puttu For Breakfast

Sep 30, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
1 minute read
Cheru Payaru can be used for making thick gravies, Sambar, Thoran etc. Here is the recipe for Cheru Payaru Curry

Ingredients

  • Whole Green Moong (Cheru Payaru) – 1/2 cup (You can soak the green gram overnight)
  • Finely sliced Onions – 1 medium
  • Slit Green Chillies – 2 long
  • Mashed Garlic Cloves – 4 or 5
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Pressure Cook the Soaked Whole Green Beans along with salt up to 2 whistles on medium flame. If you have not soaked the Whole Green Gram overnight, then you may have to pressure cook it for more time so that it is cooked well and has a thick consistency. Do not overcook or it may become a paste.
  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok. Splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add the chopped onions, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves and saute.
  • When the onions become golden brown, stir in 1/4 tsp turmeric powder, 1/4 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp red chilly powder and 1/2 tsp coriander powder. Saute for 2 minutes.
  • Next, add the cooked green moong to the above masala and mix well.
  • Add more water and salt if required and bring it to a boil stirring occasionally. You may garnish with chopped cilantro leaves.
  • Serve with Rava Puttu.

