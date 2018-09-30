Simple Cheru Payaru Curry With Rava Puttu For Breakfast

Cheru Payaru can be used for making thick gravies, Sambar, Thoran etc. Here is the recipe for Cheru Payaru Curry

Cheru Payaru Curry

Ingredients

Whole Green Moong (Cheru Payaru) – 1/2 cup (You can soak the green gram overnight)

Finely sliced Onions – 1 medium

Slit Green Chillies – 2 long

Mashed Garlic Cloves – 4 or 5

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1/4 tsp

Salt – to taste

Method