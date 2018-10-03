Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Delicious Chicken Kheema Curry With Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu

Oct 3, 2018, 02:40 pm IST
If you have tried Beef Kheema then you need to try out Chicken Kheema as well.

Ingredients

  • Ground Chicken (Kheema) – 1 lb
  • Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium
  • Diced Onions – 1 large
  • Finely Minced Ginger – 1? piece
  • Finely Minced Garlic – 4 cloves
  • Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp
  • Curry Leaves – A sprig
  • Chopped Cilantro/Coriander leaves – A few
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
  • Chicken/Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
  • Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
  • Red chilly powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Homemade Garam Masala Powder – 1 to 2 tsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Vinegar or Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
  • Water – 1 cup

Method

  • Marinate the ground meat (kheema) with ingredients listed from 3 – 15 and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes.
  • Transfer the marinated meat mixture and the chopped tomatoes into a pressure cooker. Add 1 cup of water and more salt if needed.
  • Pressure cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes or for 2-3 whistles.
  • When the pressure subsides, open the pan and stir the minced meat breaking up any pieces sticking together. Saute on medium heat for 5 more minutes so that the gravy thickens.
  • Alternatively, you can slow cook the ground chicken in a covered non-stick pan for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Serve this Spicy Chicken/Kheema with Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu 

Notes

  • Ground Beef/Lamb takes more time to cook. It is better to slow cook Beef/Lamb for around 45 minutes so that the flavours are well absorbed.

