Delicious Chicken Kheema Curry With Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu

If you have tried Beef Kheema then you need to try out Chicken Kheema as well.
Chicken Kheema Curry
Ingredients
- Ground Chicken (Kheema) – 1 lb
- Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium
- Diced Onions – 1 large
- Finely Minced Ginger – 1? piece
- Finely Minced Garlic – 4 cloves
- Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp
- Curry Leaves – A sprig
- Chopped Cilantro/Coriander leaves – A few
- Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp
- Chicken/Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp
- Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp
- Red chilly powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Homemade Garam Masala Powder – 1 to 2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Vinegar or Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
- Water – 1 cup
READ ALSO: Delicious Beef Kheema With Methi Roti For Breakfast
Method
- Marinate the ground meat (kheema) with ingredients listed from 3 – 15 and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes.
- Transfer the marinated meat mixture and the chopped tomatoes into a pressure cooker. Add 1 cup of water and more salt if needed.
- Pressure cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes or for 2-3 whistles.
- When the pressure subsides, open the pan and stir the minced meat breaking up any pieces sticking together. Saute on medium heat for 5 more minutes so that the gravy thickens.
- Alternatively, you can slow cook the ground chicken in a covered non-stick pan for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve this Spicy Chicken/Kheema with Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu
Notes
- Ground Beef/Lamb takes more time to cook. It is better to slow cook Beef/Lamb for around 45 minutes so that the flavours are well absorbed.
Post Your Comments