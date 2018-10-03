Delicious Chicken Kheema Curry With Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu

If you have tried Beef Kheema then you need to try out Chicken Kheema as well.

Chicken Kheema Curry

Ingredients

Ground Chicken (Kheema) – 1 lb

Diced Tomatoes – 1 medium

Diced Onions – 1 large

Finely Minced Ginger – 1? piece

Finely Minced Garlic – 4 cloves

Ginger Garlic Paste -1 tbsp

Curry Leaves – A sprig

Chopped Cilantro/Coriander leaves – A few

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Chicken/Meat Masala Powder – 2 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Red chilly powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)

Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp

Homemade Garam Masala Powder – 1 to 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Vinegar or Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Water – 1 cup

Method

Marinate the ground meat (kheema) with ingredients listed from 3 – 15 and refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes.

Transfer the marinated meat mixture and the chopped tomatoes into a pressure cooker. Add 1 cup of water and more salt if needed.

Pressure cook on medium heat for around 10 minutes or for 2-3 whistles.

When the pressure subsides, open the pan and stir the minced meat breaking up any pieces sticking together. Saute on medium heat for 5 more minutes so that the gravy thickens.

Alternatively, you can slow cook the ground chicken in a covered non-stick pan for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve this Spicy Chicken/Kheema with Kappa Chenda Puzhangiyathu

Notes