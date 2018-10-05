Simple Healthy Ragi Puttu With Kadala Curry For Breakfast

Ragi or as Malayalees call it Panji Pullu is a gluten-free cereal that is nutritious. Try out Kerala style Ragi Puttu for breakfast

Ragi Puttu

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Ragi (Finger Millet) Flour – 1.5 cups (Double Horse brand used in this recipe)

Grated Coconut – 1/4 to 1/2 cup

Salt – 1/4 tsp

Crushed Cumin (Jeerakam) – 1/4 tsp

Water – 1/2 cup approx

Method

Take ragi flour in a bowl. Add 1/4 tsp of salt and crushed cumin to the bowl. Combine everything with your hands.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup of water little by little and start mixing the ragi flour with your hand. Be careful while adding water. The flour should get wet yet retain a powdery consistency. If you add too much water it will change into a dough. When done, you should be able to roll the flour into a ball with a tight fist but it should powder back when crumbled.

Pulse the wet flour in a mixie or spice grinder so that there are no lumps. The flour will become fluffy and aerated.

Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a Pressure Cooker. Add 2 tsp of grated coconut to the bottom of the Puttu Kutti. Follow with spoonfuls of ragi flour till you almost fill the Puttu Kutti. Top with 1 tsp coconut.

Steam for around 3-4 minutes so that it is fluffy and cooked. Serve with Kadala Curry.

Notes