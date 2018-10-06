Besan Carrot Dosa With Coconut Peanut Chutney- A Simple Breakfast Meal

This is a delicious healthy twist to your dosa. Serve your family Besan Carrot Dosa

Besan Carrot Dosa

Ingredients

Besan (Chickpea/Besan Flour) – 1 1/4 cup

Water – 3/4 to 1 cup

Peeled & Grated Carrot – 1 large

Finely diced Shallots – 2 small

Finely minced Curry Leaves – a few

Finely minced Cilantro (Malliyella) – 1 few

Crushed Cumin (Jeera) – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1/4 tsp (Alternatively, use finely minced green chillies)

Asafoetida (Kaayam) – 2 pinches

Salt – to taste

Oil/Ghee – for brushing

Method

Peel the carrots and grate it, or pulse it in a food processor or mixie until it gets minced.

Combine the chickpea flour, minced carrots, shallots, curry leaves, cilantro, red chilly powder, cumin, asafoetida and salt in a bowl.

Slowly add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of water to the bowl and whisk everything to form a batter without lumps. It should have the consistency similar to Dosa batter. If you need to make thinner crepes, add more water.

Heat a nonstick pan or griddle and brush some oil or ghee on the surface. Pour a ladle full of batter onto the pan and spread to form a pancake of 1/4 ” thickness.

Cook for around 2-3 minutes on medium heat or until set. Flip and cook the other side for two more minutes. Brush more ghee on the dosa if needed.

Serve these piping hot with Coconut Peanut Chutney. They don’t taste all that great if cold.

Tip