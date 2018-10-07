Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Potato Stuffed Paratha- Aloo Paratha With Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Oct 7, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
1 minute read
Aloo Paratha for breakfast

The main item in every North Indian household- Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

Ingredients

For the Dough

  • Wheat Flour – 2 cups
  • Water – 3/4 cup
  • Salt – to taste
  • Vegetable Oil – 3 tsp
  • Wheat Flour for dusting & rolling – as needed

For the Potato Stuffing

  • Potatoes – 2 medium sized ones
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
  • Cumin Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Finally Chopped Cilantro – 2 to 3 tbsp (Optional)
  • Salt – to taste

READ ALSO: Besan Carrot Dosa With Coconut Peanut Chutney- A Simple Breakfast Meal

Method

Making the dough

  • Take wheat flour in a big bowl. Add little salt and 1 tsp oil to the flour.
  • Add water little by little and start kneading to form a nice and smooth dough which is not sticky.
  • Drizzle a few drops of oil so as to coat the final dough.
  • Cover with a wet cloth or paper towel and keep it aside for 15-30 minutes so that the dough sets.
  • After 30 minutes, take the dough and knead it one more time for a few seconds.

Making the Potato filling

  • Pressure cook the potatoes along with salt until they are thoroughly cooked. You can also boil the potatoes for 15-20 minutes until tender.
  • Remove skin and mash the potatoes thoroughly using your hands until there are no lumps.
  • Add salt, cilantro, turmeric, chilly and cumin powders to the mashed potato and mix everything well.

Rolling out Parathas

  • Using your palms, make big lemon sized balls from the dough.
  • Flatten each ball and start rolling it on a rolling board to form a thick disc of 3-4? diameter.
  • Place 2 to 3 tbsp of the potato filling at the centre of the rolled out roti. Lift the edges of the Paratha and bring it towards the centre and seal it to make a ball.
  • Flatten the potato filled balls and dust it lightly in flour. Roll it out carefully to make a flat paratha. Dust it in flour as you roll out the parathas. Make sure that the filling doesn’t come out when you roll the parathas.
  • Heat a tava or non-stick pan and place the rolled out paratha on it. Cook on medium heat until small brown spots start appearing on the underside.
  • Flip and cook the other side until it is golden brown and starts puffing. Apply a dab of oil on both sides of the paratha to make it soft.
  • Serve these hot Aloo Parathas with Curd and Pickle along with Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie.

Notes

  • To retain the softness of the Parathas, cover them in a cloth and place it in a Casserole so that it remains fresh.
  • Do not use grinder/mixie for mashing potatoes since the potatoes will stick to the blades and you will have a tough time cleaning the sticky mess.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 21, 2018, 09:29 pm IST

Easy Indian Egg Recipe For Dinner: Egg Butter Masala

Jan 15, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

Taste of Japanese cuisine

Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun
Aug 25, 2018, 11:19 am IST

Healthy Twist To Regular Gulab Jamun- Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun

Jul 22, 2018, 08:50 pm IST

After Dhadak’s release, Ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor did This!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close