Potato Stuffed Paratha- Aloo Paratha With Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

Aloo Paratha
Ingredients
For the Dough
- Wheat Flour – 2 cups
- Water – 3/4 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Vegetable Oil – 3 tsp
- Wheat Flour for dusting & rolling – as needed
For the Potato Stuffing
- Potatoes – 2 medium sized ones
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp (Alter according to your spice tolerance)
- Cumin Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Finally Chopped Cilantro – 2 to 3 tbsp (Optional)
- Salt – to taste
Method
Making the dough
- Take wheat flour in a big bowl. Add little salt and 1 tsp oil to the flour.
- Add water little by little and start kneading to form a nice and smooth dough which is not sticky.
- Drizzle a few drops of oil so as to coat the final dough.
- Cover with a wet cloth or paper towel and keep it aside for 15-30 minutes so that the dough sets.
- After 30 minutes, take the dough and knead it one more time for a few seconds.
Making the Potato filling
- Pressure cook the potatoes along with salt until they are thoroughly cooked. You can also boil the potatoes for 15-20 minutes until tender.
- Remove skin and mash the potatoes thoroughly using your hands until there are no lumps.
- Add salt, cilantro, turmeric, chilly and cumin powders to the mashed potato and mix everything well.
Rolling out Parathas
- Using your palms, make big lemon sized balls from the dough.
- Flatten each ball and start rolling it on a rolling board to form a thick disc of 3-4? diameter.
- Place 2 to 3 tbsp of the potato filling at the centre of the rolled out roti. Lift the edges of the Paratha and bring it towards the centre and seal it to make a ball.
- Flatten the potato filled balls and dust it lightly in flour. Roll it out carefully to make a flat paratha. Dust it in flour as you roll out the parathas. Make sure that the filling doesn’t come out when you roll the parathas.
- Heat a tava or non-stick pan and place the rolled out paratha on it. Cook on medium heat until small brown spots start appearing on the underside.
- Flip and cook the other side until it is golden brown and starts puffing. Apply a dab of oil on both sides of the paratha to make it soft.
- Serve these hot Aloo Parathas with Curd and Pickle along with Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie.
Notes
- To retain the softness of the Parathas, cover them in a cloth and place it in a Casserole so that it remains fresh.
- Do not use grinder/mixie for mashing potatoes since the potatoes will stick to the blades and you will have a tough time cleaning the sticky mess.
