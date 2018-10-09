Delicious Plantain Pear Smoothie With Banana Pancakes

Whip up this all natural & sweet smoothie for your breakfast- Plantain Pear Smoothie
Plantain Pear Smoothie
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- Ripe Plantain – 1 big (It should be really soft and ripe)
- Pear – 1 small
- Ice Cubes – 8
- Water/Milk – 1 cup
- Sugar/Honey – 1 tbsp (optional)
Method
- Peel the pear and dice it into a few medium sized pieces. Discard the core.
- Peel the plantain and chop it roughly into 3 or 4 pieces.
- Blend the plantain and pear along with the sweetener, ice cubes and water. Make sure there are no lumps remaining.
- Serve immediately or else it will become thick.
- Serve with Banana Pancakes
Post Your Comments