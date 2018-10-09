Delicious Plantain Pear Smoothie With Banana Pancakes

Whip up this all natural & sweet smoothie for your breakfast- Plantain Pear Smoothie

Plantain Pear Smoothie

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Ripe Plantain – 1 big (It should be really soft and ripe)

Pear – 1 small

Ice Cubes – 8

Water/Milk – 1 cup

Sugar/Honey – 1 tbsp (optional)

READ ALSO: Delicious Zucchini Chutney With Chembu Kuzhachathu

Method