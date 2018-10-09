RecipeFood

Delicious Plantain Pear Smoothie With Banana Pancakes

Plantain Pear Smoothie With Banana Pancakes

Whip up this all natural & sweet smoothie for your breakfast- Plantain Pear Smoothie

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Ripe Plantain – 1 big (It should be really soft and ripe)
  • Pear – 1 small
  • Ice Cubes – 8
  • Water/Milk – 1 cup
  • Sugar/Honey – 1 tbsp (optional)

Method

  • Peel the pear and dice it into a few medium sized pieces. Discard the core.
  • Peel the plantain and chop it roughly into 3 or 4 pieces.
  • Blend the plantain and pear along with the sweetener, ice cubes and water. Make sure there are no lumps remaining.
  • Serve immediately or else it will become thick.
  • Serve with Banana Pancakes

