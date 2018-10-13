Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Women and Men in Porn Industry can’t Orgasm Naturally, says Studies

Oct 13, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
The porn industry is thriving with people across the globe having access to adult content on the internet. But while the effects of porn on viewers have been talked about a lot, what it demands from actors and what happens to them rarely gets any attention.

Porn has been known to cause sexual dysfunctions with many men failing to find stimulation with partners as their expectations are fueled by porn. But a new study has revealed that 58 per cent of men working in these videos suffer from lack of desire and can’t orgasm naturally.

The same was found to be true for 25 per cent women with male actors having to use Viagra both at work and in their personal life. While the cause for such issues in men was mostly their work, women may be affected by natural, medical conditions.

Researchers hope the findings make the porn industry pay attention to issues of actors. They also see this is as a way to tackle anxiety among people who compare their performance to performers in adult videos.

