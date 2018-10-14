Mango Kulfi Snow Ball – Recipe

Mango and Kulfi are the summer essential that any food enthusiast cannot deny. So whenever Indian summers arrive, Kulfi and Mango starts to prosper. Kulfi is basically a frozen milk based Indian dessert which has now started to be made in different flavours like chocolate, almonds, etc. Mango Kulfi here is one of the most popular version of Kulfi where mango puree is added to melted white chocolate and served with a garnishing of mango sponge as a snow ball.

Key Ingredients:

White chocolate, Alphanso mango puree, Cooking cream, Cardamom powder, Rose water, Pistachio, Dry rose petals, Mango sponge, Pistachio sponge, Rasberry puree

Ingredients Of Mango Kulfi Snow Ball

150 Gram White chocolate

2 Tbsp Alphanso mango puree

200 Ml Cooking cream

5 Gram Cardamom powder

1 Ml Rose water

For garnishing Pistachio

For garnishing Dry rose petals

For garnishing Mango sponge

For garnishing Pistachio sponge

As per need Rasberry puree

How to Make Mango Kulfi Snow Ball

1.Melt the white chocolate with cooking cream.

2.Add mango puree, cardamom powder and rose water in the mix.

3.Once the mix is ready put the mix in n2o canister and keep it aside in the fridge for 20 minutes so that it remains cold.

4.After 20 mins take a sphere mould and put the mix in mould and freeze it for 1 hour until the top layer is frozen and inside it should be liquid.

5.Start the plating with mango flavoured sponge, pistachio sponge, raspberry puree, dry rose petals and pistachio.

6.Place the mango snow ball in the middle and present when it has that freezing effect on top of it