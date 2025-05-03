PM Modi greets Albanese on Australian election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his historic re-election victory, calling it an “emphatic mandate” and a testament to the Australian people’s confidence in his leadership. Modi expressed eagerness to deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and jointly work toward peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese’s victory marks the first time in over two decades that an Australian prime minister has won back-to-back elections, a feat last achieved by John Howard. Speaking to an elated crowd at Labor Party headquarters, Albanese emphasized unity, resilience, and investment in the nation’s future. He called for optimism and collaboration in addressing global challenges and discouraged divisive behavior during his speech. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat and made history by becoming the first federal opposition leader to lose his seat in a general election.

The bond between Modi and Albanese has previously been highlighted during Modi’s visit to Australia, where Albanese compared him to Bruce Springsteen for his rockstar-like reception at a packed arena. Calling Modi his “dear friend,” Albanese praised the Indian leader’s contributions to democracy and international cooperation, drawing loud cheers from the Indian diaspora. The event underscored the growing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations amid regional shifts involving China.