Sabarimala Verdict : Hartal in Kerala from Today midnight

The Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi has declared a 24-hour-hartal against the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to implement the SC verdict.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in an earlier statement that he would not move the court for a legislation of the verdict allowing entry to women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. Samithi general convenor Pratheesh Viswanath said that the hartal will begin at 12 midnight on Wednesday and conclude at 12 midnight on Thursday.

The temples conducting Navaratri celebrations, Sabarimala pilgrims and necessary services including milk, newspaper and hospital have been exempted from the hartal. All routes to Sabarimala will be blocked by opening base camps on all five days while the ‘Nada’ is open. District co-ordinator Dhanush Palluruthy also attended the media conference.