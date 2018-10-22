Indian Super LeagueLatest News

Indian Super League 2018: Bengaluru FC Thrashes Pune City FC

Oct 22, 2018, 09:30 pm IST
Before the start of the match, the fortunes of the two teams couldn’t have been any different for this season. Pune was languishing at the ninth spot in the league table after picking up just a solitary point from their first two away games. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, had a smashing debut campaign in the league last season but their start under new coach Carles Cuadrat has not been entirely convincing. While Bengaluru did notch an impressive victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC in their campaign opener, they were held at home by Jamshedpur FC. Now at the end of this match, Pune has made their position worse and Bengaluru is emerging stronger.

It was on 40th minute that Chhetri opened the score for Bengaluru. Chhetri made a fine run across the defence to get at the end of a loafted cross and then poked it past Kaith for the opener. He offered no respite to opposition that before Pune could recover, just two minutes later, Chhetri scred again. Miku again pressed and dispossed Pune defender then ran into box and laid it off for Chhetri on the left inside the box. Chhetri cut in from there, went past a defender and scored past Kaith for his brace. In the 63rd minute, Bengaluru sealed the deal with absolute dominance. Miku held off Sahil and let the long cross to fall in front of him and then blasted his effort into the bottom right corner.

