Case against two men for bursting firecrackers after the time period fixed by the Supreme Court

A case was registered against two unidentified people in Mumbai today for bursting firecrackers after the time period fixed by the Supreme Court, a police official said.

This could be the first case registered in the city for violation of the court’s order, he said.

The Supreme Court last month fixed a two-hour time period from 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals.

Local RTI activist Shakil Ahmed Shaikh complained to the police on Tuesday night that two men were bursting firecrackers around midnight in suburban Mankhurd.

An offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered, said Prakash Salvi, senior police inspector. “We are finding out who burst (the) firecrackers,” he said.