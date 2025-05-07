Celebs React to Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor: Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and More

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, targeting and destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a midnight strike. Reports indicate that around 30 terrorists were killed. The successful operation has sparked widespread reactions across India, with both the public and celebrities expressing pride and unity in support of the armed forces.

Several Bollywood figures praised the operation on social media. Riteish Deshmukh saluted the army, writing “Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Singer Sonu Nigam also shared his joy. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar conveyed his support, emphasizing national unity. Actress Nimrat Kaur posted in solidarity with the forces, highlighting the collective spirit with “One country. One mission.” Actor Ravi Kishan also echoed patriotic sentiments.

Other celebrities joined in too. TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, actor Manoj Tiwari, and Kamal R Khan posted tributes. Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey shared an image related to the operation, praising the army.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic social media post at 2 AM, similar to his reaction during the Pahalgam attack, which many are interpreting as a subtle acknowledgment of Operation Sindoor.