Mercedes-AMG launches GT 63 APXGP Edition

Mumbai: The leading German car maker, Mercedes-AMG, has launched the performance-oriented GT APX Edition for the international market. The model has been launched to mark the upcoming movie Formula 1, starring the popular Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who will be seen promoting the team in the movie.

Only 52 units of the model will be manufactured globally. It carries a similar style road presence as the fictional APXGP F1 team, shown in the film.

The sports car comes in a matt black paint scheme from the outside, featuring an eye-catching gold livery. At the front, the model gets AMG’s signature style grill, complemented by gold stripes, covering every corner. Even the 21-inch alloy wheels and side profile have been given a pure gold touch.

Apart from this, a massive spoiler is there for better aerodynamics, and a stylish bumper and fully LED lights get extra marks for the overall road presence.

The vehicle is on the GT 63 2+2 coupe, using a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 577 BHP. It offers a 4-Matic all-wheel drive system to make it more rooted.