Astrological predictions for today, May 8

New Delhi: Today is the Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 12:30 pm today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Harshan Yoga will remain till 1:57 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:07 pm tonight. Apart from this, the Mohini Ekadashi fast will be observed today.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day. Work related to the property can be completed. There are chances of getting new achievements in employment.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are also going to get great news. Doing all your work in a planned manner and being focused towards your work will give you success.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will focus on achieving your goal. Today, you have to keep in mind that negative thoughts can weaken your morale.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, problems will be solved easily with your wisdom and discretion.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. Today, time will be spent on entertainment-related activities. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get success in the proceedings related to the sale and purchase of property. Today, you will feel physically and mentally strong.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will have to work harder to achieve your target. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from people.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. Today, you will try to strengthen business contacts. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for the people of this zodiac associated with the banking sector. Overall, today is going to be a great day.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you have to stay away from debate. Today, you will get a chance to show your abilities. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to bring good results for you. Lovemate’s relationship will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of a political relationship in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strengthened.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace after your problem is solved. Important work can be completed with a positive attitude. Today, your health will be good.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1