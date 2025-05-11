Delhi Airport Functions Normally; Passenger Advisory Issued Amid Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Airport has maintained normal operations but issued an advisory urging passengers to stay updated through official airline channels and follow travel regulations. Travelers are encouraged to allocate extra time for security checks and adhere to baggage rules while cooperating with airport and airline staff to ensure smooth operations. Authorities also expressed appreciation for passengers’ patience during this period.

In response to the heightened alert, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has temporarily suspended civil flight operations at 32 airports across Northern and Western India, including key locations like Amritsar, Srinagar, Leh, and Bhuj. These closures, formalized through Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), are effective from May 9 to May 14, 2025, due to operational requirements linked to the security situation.

Defence sources revealed that suspected armed drones were spotted at 26 locations along the International Border and the Line of Control, stretching from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the west. These sightings have raised concerns over threats to both civilian and military infrastructure, as the drones were observed near sensitive zones including Pathankot, Ferozpur, and Jammu.