11 Militants Held for Extortion in Manipur; Weapons Seized

Police in Manipur arrested eleven militants on Saturday from various districts including Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, and Thoubal for allegedly extorting money from locals. Among those apprehended were four members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive).

During the operations, security personnel recovered two pistols, 27 live rounds, and other arms and ammunition. Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover further details related to the extortion activities and possible network links.