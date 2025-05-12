India, Pakistan to Hold DGMO Talks Today; Indus Waters Treaty Still on Hold

India and Pakistan are scheduled to hold a second round of DGMO-level ceasefire talks today, with India firmly warning that any future violations of the truce will be met with strong retaliation. This follows days of intense cross-border military engagement triggered by India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, aimed at neutralizing terror bases in Pakistan. The first round of talks on Saturday led to a temporary cessation of hostilities.

At a press briefing, India’s DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai confirmed that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, successfully targeted nine terror camps and severely damaged key Pakistani military infrastructure. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Between May 7 and 10, Indian forces killed over 100 terrorists and inflicted casualties on around 35–40 Pakistani soldiers, while five Indian personnel lost their lives.

India also clarified that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly through DGMO-level hotline discussions, denying any mediation by the United States. The hotline communication led to Pakistan proposing the halt in firing, which India accepted after assessing its operational objectives as fulfilled. The Indus Waters Treaty, however, continues to remain suspended amid the ongoing tension.

Government sources revealed that Pakistan sought a ceasefire only after realizing the severity of India’s military response, particularly the destruction of eight of its air bases during Operation Sindoor. The damage compelled Pakistan to request a halt in hostilities, indicating that India’s firm stance had successfully sent a message. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump publicly claimed that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was achieved after extensive US-mediated negotiations. He asserted that his administration played a crucial role in bringing about the “full and immediate ceasefire,” describing the situation as the result of a “long night of talks.”

However, Indian sources clarified that the ceasefire was the outcome of a direct, two-hour conversation between the DGMOs of both countries, without any third-party involvement. These sources also emphasized that India has no intention of discussing the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, except for the demand that Pakistan vacate illegally occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.