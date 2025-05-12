Stock Market: Indian equity markets end with highest gains

Mumbai: Indian equity markets settled with the highest gains in almost an year after easing in India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 2975.43 points or 3.7 per cent to close at 82,429.90. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,924.7, up by 916.7 points or 3.8 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap settled 3.85 per cent higher and BSE Smallcap gained 4.18 per cent. All the sectoral indices settled in green with Nifty IT and Realty leading the gains, rising 6.7 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively. Among other Nifty metal, energy, bank, consumer durables, oil & gas, and FMCG rose up to 5.8 per cent.

Among Sensex constituents, 28 out of 30 stock ended higher. Infosys up by 7.6 per cent, HCL Tech (5.9 per cent), Tata Steel 5.6 per cent), Eternal (5.5 per cent) and TCS up 5.4 per cent were the top gainers. IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went up by Rs 16.15 trillion to Rs 432.56 trillion today. Of a total of 4,224 stocks traded on the BSE on May 12, 2025, 3,514 advanced against 561 stocks that declined, and 149 remained unchanged. While 104 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 47 hit a 52-week low. A total of 468 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 182 in the lower circuit.

India VIX, fear gauge used to measure volatility in the Indian market, fell 14.6 per cent to 18.47 points. During the day, the index fell over 20 per cent to 17.79.