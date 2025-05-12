India reopens 32 airports closed amid Pakistan tensions

The Indian government has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen 32 airports that were temporarily shut down on May 9 due to heightened military tensions with Pakistan, triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor. This decision reflects a de-escalation in regional hostilities and the restoration of civil aviation activities in areas previously deemed sensitive.

Among the airports scheduled to reopen in phases are key ones in northern and western India, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, and Jamnagar. Others such as Bhuj, Bhathinda, Kangra-Gaggal, and Pathankot are also on the list. These closures had significantly impacted both civilian travel and local economies in the border states.

The move follows a peaceful night reported by the Indian Army along the Line of Control and the International Border, indicating a lull in cross-border military activity. Authorities stressed that while reopening has been approved, flight operations at these airports will resume gradually, with safety and security remaining top priorities.