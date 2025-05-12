Rajasthan border areas enforce blackout as safety measure

Border districts in Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, observed a complete blackout on Sunday night as a safety measure following the suspension of military hostilities between India and Pakistan. The precaution came after sightings of suspected drones in Barmer, prompting the district administration to issue alerts urging residents to stay indoors. Authorities denied viral social media claims about a drone being shot down, clarifying that such reports were inaccurate.

Despite the tension and blackout, by Monday morning, a sense of normalcy returned in many areas. Locals resumed daily routines, gathering at tea stalls and resuming conversations, with residents like Jalam Singh of Jaisalmer describing the previous night as peaceful. Blackout durations varied: Jaisalmer was dark from 7:30 pm to 6 am, Bikaner from 7 pm to 5 am, Ganganagar until sunrise, and Barmer from 8 pm to 6 am. Jodhpur, however, did not undergo a blackout.

Educational institutions in the affected border districts remained closed as a preventive measure, and security forces stayed on high alert. Officials in Jaipur assured that necessary arrangements were in place across the state to manage any developments arising from the India-Pakistan standoff. The blackout followed a ceasefire agreement reached between New Delhi and Islamabad on Saturday, with further DGMO-level talks scheduled for Monday to discuss ongoing military de-escalation.