IAF Confirms Downing Pak Jets in Operation Sindoor, Pilots Safe

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Sunday that it successfully shot down several high-tech Pakistani fighter jets during a failed attempt by Pakistan to breach Indian airspace in response to Operation Sindoor. Addressing the media, Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the Pakistani jets were intercepted and prevented from entering Indian territory. He affirmed that the Indian response caused significant losses to the Pakistani Air Force, although the specific number of jets downed was not disclosed. Importantly, all Indian pilots involved in the air combat returned safely.

Air Marshal Bharti explained that the Pakistani attempt was part of a larger strategy to retaliate against India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. He said Pakistan aimed to damage Indian military infrastructure, but the operation was largely unsuccessful. Emphasizing the precision and limited objectives of India’s mission, Bharti noted that the Indian forces focused on targeting terror infrastructure rather than seeking enemy casualties. The IAF’s intent, he stressed, was to neutralize threats, not to engage in body count comparisons.

During the same briefing, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai provided further insight into Operation Sindoor, confirming that nine major terror targets were hit using precision weaponry. He added that over 100 terrorists, including key figures like Yusuf Azhar and Mudasir Ahmed, were killed, and Pakistan’s Bahawalpur and Muridke terror camps were destroyed. Additionally, between May 7 and 10, the Pakistan Army reportedly suffered the loss of 35 to 40 personnel.