Security Tightened at Amritsar Airport; Gurdwara Access Curbed Over Safety Concerns

Security was increased at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday after authorities restricted access to the Gurdwara located within the airport premises, citing precautionary safety concerns. Police clarified that there was no drone activity and urged the public to avoid spreading or believing unverified information.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Airport), Yadwinder Singh, emphasized that the situation remained peaceful despite false rumors being circulated. He appealed to media outlets to confirm the authenticity of reports before publishing and called for calm, assuring the public of adequate security presence. Security personnel continued to monitor the area and control movement around the airport.

Several devotees were disappointed to find the Gurdwara closed. One devotee mentioned that he had been visiting the site every Sunday for eight years and was turned away this time. Another devotee also expressed his concern, noting the closure was due to security precautions. Elsewhere in Punjab, particularly in Pathankot and Firozpur, officials reported a calm night with no incidents of drone sightings, firing, or shelling.