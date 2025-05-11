Rain Alert: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to See 3 Days of Showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three days, with some regions likely to experience heavy rain. The current weather conditions are considered favorable for showers, and officials have warned of potential intensity in isolated areas.

In Telangana, Sunday is expected to begin with bright sunshine until early afternoon, after which cloud cover will develop post-1 PM. Rain is likely to begin in Hyderabad after 4 PM, with similar light to moderate showers predicted in districts such as Nizamabad, Tandur, Medak, Medchal, and Jagtial. In Andhra Pradesh, the morning will also be sunny, but rainfall is anticipated to start in Rayalaseema after 5 PM, particularly affecting Tirupati and Kadapa. Gusty winds may accompany the rain, and officials have advised the public to stay cautious.

Meanwhile, the IMD has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by May 27. Rainfall during the monsoon season (June to September) is projected to be 105% of the long-period average, indicating a near-normal monsoon. Widespread cloud cover over the Andaman Sea and coastal Kerala is already being observed, suggesting that the monsoon could arrive slightly earlier than usual.