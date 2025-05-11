Punjab CM Approves Extra Water Supply for Army Camps on Rajasthan Border

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed the release of additional water to support Army requirements along the Rajasthan border. The decision was made following a formal request from the Rajasthan government, which cited increased water needs for military operations stationed in the border region.

In an official statement issued on Saturday evening, CM Mann affirmed that the extra water would be supplied from Punjab’s share, emphasizing that the state was always ready to contribute to national interests. He strongly asserted that Punjab would not hesitate to sacrifice for the nation, saying the state is even willing to “shed its blood” for the country’s unity and integrity.

Mann highlighted that the immediate release of water was carried out to ensure the welfare of soldiers and to uphold the sovereignty of the nation. He reaffirmed that Punjab has always stepped forward whenever national security is involved and would continue to do so without delay.