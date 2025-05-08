Nine Forms of Goddess Durga

Mumbai: The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Each avatar symbolises unique virtues and holds immense significance in Hindu mythology.

Shailaputri: The first form of Navadurga, Shailaputri, represents the daughter of the mountains. She embodies strength, determination, and purity. Devotees seek her blessings for stability and courage.

Brahmacharini: The second manifestation, Brahmacharini, symbolises austerity and penance. She is depicted as walking barefoot, holding a rosary and a water pot. Worshipping her is believed to bestow wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual growth.

Chandraghanta: This third form of Durga, Chandraghanta, is depicted with a half-moon adorning her forehead, giving her the name. She signifies peace, serenity, and bravery. Devotees pray to her for courage and protection from evil forces.

Kushmanda: Kushmanda, the fourth avatar, is revered as the creator of the universe. She is depicted with eight hands, holding various weapons and a rosary. Worshipping Kushmanda is believed to bestow health, wealth, and prosperity.

Skandamata: The fifth form, Skandamata, is worshipped as the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya). She symbolises motherly love, compassion, and nurturing. Devotees seek her blessings for the well-being and success of their children.

Katyayani: Katyayani, the sixth manifestation, is known for her fierce form. She is worshipped for courage, victory, and protection. Devotees pray to her to overcome obstacles and challenges in life.

Kaalaratri: Kaalaratri, the seventh avatar, is revered as the destroyer of darkness and ignorance. She is depicted with a dark complexion, riding a donkey, holding a sword, and blessing her devotees. Worshipping Kaalaratri is believed to eliminate fear and grant inner strength.

Mahagauri: Mahagauri, the eighth form, symbolises purity and serenity. She is depicted in white attire, radiating peace and tranquillity. Devotees seek her blessings for the purification of mind, body, and soul.

Siddhidatri: The ninth and final manifestation, Siddhidatri, is worshipped as the bestower of supernatural powers and blessings. She is depicted with four arms, holding a lotus, mace, discus, and conch. Devotees pray to her for spiritual evolution and attainment of divine knowledge.