Operation Sindoor: 27 airports in India will remain shut till May 9: Full list

New Delhi: At least 27 airports in India will remain closed until May 9. This decision follows India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces carried out coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan, aiming to eliminate terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Airports across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, among others, will be shut down due to restrictions following Operation Sindoor. A total of 27 airports will be closed until May 9.

Here’s the complete list of airports that will be shut:

1. Chandigarh,

2. Srinagar,

3. Amritsar,

4. Ludhiana,

5. Bhuntar,

6. Kishangarh,

7. Patiala,

8. Shimla,

9. Gaggal,

10. Bhatinda,

11. Jaisalmer,

12. Jodhpur,

13. Bikaner,

14. Halwara,

15. Pathankot,

16. Leh,

17. Jammu,

18. Mundra,

19. Jamnagar,

20. Rajkot,

21. Porbandar,

22. Kandla,

23. Keshod,

24. Bhuj,

25. Dharamsala,

26. Gwalior,

27. Hindon