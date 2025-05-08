India Deploys Israeli Harpy Drones to Strike Pakistan’s Air Defences

India used Israeli-made Harpy drones to carry out targeted strikes on Pakistan’s air defence infrastructure, particularly neutralising a key system in Lahore. These drones, equipped with anti-radiation seekers, are specially designed to locate and destroy radar systems as part of Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions. Capable of operating autonomously in harsh environments and without GPS, the Harpy drones can loiter in the air for up to nine hours, seeking out and attacking high-value emitting targets with precision.

The drone strikes were part of India’s larger military retaliation, Operation Sindoor, which came in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan had earlier launched drone and missile attacks on multiple Indian military sites across northern and western regions, including Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh. These were intercepted by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence systems. India responded with equal intensity, targeting Pakistan’s radar and air defence facilities, including locations in Lahore.

Alongside disabling enemy defences, India carried out a series of precision strikes on nine major terror camps operated by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Pakistan intensified shelling across the Line of Control, killing 16 civilians. India has emphasized its right to retaliate while maintaining a commitment to non-escalation, provided Pakistan refrains from further provocations.