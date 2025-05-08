Operation Sindoor: Delhi Airport Flights Cancelled Amid Airspace Closure

Several flights scheduled at Delhi Airport were cancelled on Thursday due to airspace restrictions, following India’s military Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. According to airport sources, a total of 90 flights—46 domestic departures, 33 domestic arrivals, five international departures, and six international arrivals—were cancelled between 8 AM and 2 PM. This disruption is part of broader nationwide security measures in response to escalating tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

The Indian government has ordered the temporary shutdown of 21 airports in northern and northwestern India until May 10 as part of heightened alertness. As a result, multiple airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, have either cancelled or rescheduled flights. SpiceJet suspended operations to and from six airports—Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala—while IndiGo halted flights in 11 cities, including Chandigarh, Jodhpur, and Rajkot, citing government directives.

The flight cancellations and airport closures follow India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. These strikes came in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks targeting various Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar. India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted these attacks, and debris recovery operations are ongoing to confirm the origin of the strikes.