Punjab orders total blackout in Gurdaspur over Indo-Pak tensions

In light of rising tensions along the Indo-Pakistan border, the Government of India and the Punjab Government have invoked the Civil Defence Act, 1968, to enforce a complete night-time blackout in Gurdaspur district. Effective from May 8, 2025, the blackout will be in place daily from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM until further notice. This decision is aimed at preparing for emergency scenarios amid heightened cross-border threats. While Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals are exempted from the blackout, they are required to keep all windows closed and ensure no light escapes during the blackout hours.

The order follows Pakistan’s attempted retaliation after India launched Operation Sindoor, a military mission that destroyed nine terror sites deep within Pakistani territory. On the night of May 7, Pakistan targeted multiple Indian military sites across Northern and Western regions—including key cities like Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Bhuj—using drones and missiles. These attacks were countered effectively by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Grid and Air Defence systems. Debris from the Pakistani offensive is currently being recovered, confirming the attempted strikes.

In response to Pakistan’s aggression, India carried out further precision military actions on Thursday morning, targeting air defence radars and installations within Pakistan. Sources revealed that an air defence system in Lahore was among the targets destroyed. These developments are part of India’s continuing military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. So far, over 100 terrorists have reportedly been killed during Operation Sindoor, and the operation remains active as Indian forces maintain heightened alert levels across the region.