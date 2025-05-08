India bans Pakistani content on OTT over security concerns

In a major policy shift, the Indian government has directed all OTT platforms and digital media services to immediately stop streaming any content originating from Pakistan. Issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 8, 2025, the advisory cites national security reasons and the need to safeguard India’s sovereignty. The move falls under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which authorize the government to restrict content that may undermine national interests or disturb public order.

The advisory instructs all streaming services—whether subscription-based or free—to remove web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other media from Pakistan, regardless of format. It also reinforces platforms’ legal responsibility under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules to prevent their services from being misused to spread content that could threaten India’s unity, defense, or international relations. Although no specific shows or platforms were named, services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube are expected to undertake content reviews for compliance.

While the government insists the decision protects India’s national integrity, critics have voiced concern over the implications for artistic freedom and cultural exchange. Some believe the sweeping ban may be excessive, potentially stifling dialogue and mutual understanding. No response has yet come from Pakistan, but the move is expected to add to the growing list of restrictions and tensions affecting India-Pakistan relations.