PM Modi Meets Army Chief Amid Operation Sindoor, Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 k

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The meeting occurred shortly after Pakistan launched a major missile and drone offensive targeting 15 Indian military locations—an assault that was effectively countered by India’s air defence systems. The session focused on assessing the evolving security situation along the Line of Control and the western front, as well as Pakistan’s recent use of advanced military assets.

Sources revealed that the discussion covered India’s ongoing military readiness and strategic response, including recent retaliatory strikes on Pakistani air defence positions in Lahore and surrounding areas. The Prime Minister’s direct involvement with the top military leadership signals the government’s commitment to monitoring battlefield developments and maintaining a firm stance without escalating the conflict further. India has emphasized operational preparedness and proportionate military action in response to provocations.

In a related briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan’s actions were the initial trigger for the conflict, especially the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. He said India’s airstrikes on May 7 were precise and targeted only terror infrastructure linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the attack. Misri criticised Pakistan for defending TRF at the United Nations and condemned its continued attacks on civilians, including a deadly strike on a gurdwara. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to non-escalation but warned that any further aggression would be met with strong retaliation.