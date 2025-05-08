Pathankot Airbase Targeted, J-K Blacked Out Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In a major escalation of cross-border tensions, Pakistan launched a large-scale drone and missile assault on Indian military sites on May 8, targeting key locations including the Pathankot Airbase and areas across Jammu and Punjab. In response to the threat, authorities enforced a blackout in Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary security measure. Indian air defence systems immediately swung into action, successfully neutralising a swarm drone attack in Pathankot before any damage occurred. Additional Pakistani drones were intercepted over Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where loud explosions and flashes were seen during active defence operations.

Reports also indicated artillery shelling near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, suggesting the conflict could expand geographically. Meanwhile, Srinagar airport was placed on high alert after intelligence indicated possible drone threats, prompting the deployment of counter-drone systems and air defence units. In another major development, the Indian Air Force reportedly shot down two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets after they violated Indian airspace. Other attempted drone attacks were also thwarted in regions like Udhampur and Akhnoor, with Indian forces actively securing the airspace.

One Pakistani drone reportedly managed to strike Jammu airport, triggering a swift Indian response including fighter jet deployment and missile interception. India’s advanced S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” air defence systems successfully intercepted eight missiles aimed at strategic points like Jammu Civil Airport and nearby areas. Two more drones were shot down near Jammu University, averting further damage. Additionally, rockets fired into Jammu from across the border represented a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement, adding to growing fears of a wider conflict.