Pakistan mimicking Hamas-style rocket attacks on Jammu: Sources

Pakistan launched Hamas-style rocket and drone attacks targeting multiple Indian locations, including Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab, on Thursday. According to defence sources, these attacks resembled Hamas tactics used against Israel, involving coordinated low-cost missile barrages. The Pakistani Army is allegedly operating in coordination with terror outfits, and intelligence reports suggest a meeting took place between ISI and Hamas in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir last month. Despite Pakistan’s eight missile launches aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence systems. Several drone incursions were also thwarted across Udhampur, Jaisalmer, and Akhnoor.

As a precaution, India enforced blackouts in areas such as Bikaner, Jalandhar, Jammu, Kishtwar, and Amritsar. India had earlier launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India’s response has been restrained, aimed only at terrorist infrastructure and not civilian or military targets. He emphasized that any further escalation by Pakistan would be met with an appropriate and proportional reply. Misri stated that India’s goal remains de-escalation, but it would not hesitate to respond to aggression.

In an all-party briefing, the Indian government revealed that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in precision strikes conducted on May 7. The Defence Ministry stated that Pakistan had attempted to target military sites across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles, but all such attempts were neutralized. Indian forces also retaliated by striking Pakistan’s air defence systems, including one in Lahore. Pakistan has intensified shelling along the Line of Control, causing civilian casualties in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and other areas. India has responded to halt the fire, while maintaining that it will avoid escalation if Pakistan does the same.