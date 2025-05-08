India downs 2 Pakistani JF-17 jets amid rising tensions

India shot down two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets after Islamabad attempted to escalate tensions by launching attacks on multiple Indian locations. According to the latest reports, India also intercepted several drones in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan, including one drone in Akhnoor and two Kamikaze drones in Poonch. These incidents followed Pakistan’s earlier failed attempt to target 15 Indian cities, which was repelled by India’s air defense systems.

On May 8, Pakistan launched a coordinated offensive targeting Jammu, including the airport. Rockets were fired from across the International Border, and a drone struck the Jammu airport, prompting a swift response from Indian fighter jets. India activated its air defense systems, including the S-400, which intercepted eight Pakistani missiles over several areas including Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Two additional Pakistani drones were downed near Jammu University, while more drones were intercepted in Jaisalmer and Pathankot.

The Indian Army and Air Force have remained on high alert, with sirens reported in Chandigarh as well. The situation forced the cancellation of an IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala for security reasons. These attacks are taking place amid India’s Operation Sindoor, a counteroffensive launched on May 7 targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people and is aimed at dismantling networks tied to groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT, and JeM.