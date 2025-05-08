Lancet: Over 30% Indian girls, 13% boys face sexual abuse before 18

A new study published in *The Lancet* has revealed alarming rates of child sexual abuse in India, with over 30% of girls and 13% of boys reportedly experiencing sexual violence before the age of 18 in 2023. The study, which analyzed data from over 200 countries between 1990 and 2023, found that South Asia recorded the highest prevalence of such abuse among girls, with India topping the list. Globally, around 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 7 boys are estimated to face sexual violence before adulthood.

The research, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, also found sub-Saharan Africa had the highest rates of sexual violence against boys under 18. The prevalence ranged from 8% in Zimbabwe to 28% in Côte d’Ivoire. The report highlighted that nearly 70% of individuals who experience sexual violence first encounter it before turning 18, underscoring the need for early intervention and prevention efforts.

The authors stressed that sexual violence against children is a major public health and human rights crisis, with long-term impacts on mental health. They noted significant data gaps and measurement limitations, calling for more comprehensive global surveys and improved support systems for survivors. The study emphasizes the urgent need for widespread preventive measures, improved data collection, and lifelong services to help victims recover and lead safer lives.