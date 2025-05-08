100 Terrorists Killed, Operation Sindoor Ongoing: Rajnath Singh

At an all-party meeting on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that over 100 terrorists were killed in India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that the strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and were “measured, intelligence-based, and proportionate.” Singh warned that India would retaliate firmly if Pakistan launched any future attacks, highlighting that the Armed Forces remain on high alert.

The government convened the meeting to inform leaders across political parties about the objectives and impact of Operation Sindoor. This was the second such meeting since the Pahalgam attack. Attendees included key Union ministers like Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, and opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and representatives from AAP, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), and others. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the session was held to promote transparency and political unity.

Officials detailed that the operation, conducted early Wednesday, involved coordinated missile strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes targeted strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, dealing a significant blow to the terror networks behind the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians.