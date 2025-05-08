Operation Sindoor: Pakistan continues shelling at LoC for 2nd day

Srinagar: Pakistani troops continued heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas. The escalation follows India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier, 15 Indians were killed and 43 others injured in heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani forces along the LoC and International Border in the Poonch and Tangdhar areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Astrological predictions for today, May 8

The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing. There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, India carried out its most extensive cross-border military operation since the 1971 war, striking deep into Pakistan’s undisputed territory. According to reports from CNN and ANI, the strikes targeted nine terrorist locations—five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and four within Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and involved precision-guided munitions and Kamikaze drones.