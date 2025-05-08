Airport in this Indian city will be closed for 6 hours today: Details

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain halted for six hours on 8 May. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) announced this. The runway will remain closed for six hours from 11 AM to 5 PM to carry out annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance.

A notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance to inform airlines and stakeholders, allowing them to adjust flight schedules accordingly. Both primary runways—09/27 and 14/32—will be temporarily closed during this period.

‘This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of CSMIA’s expansive airside infrastructure, covering 1,033 acres. Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. CSMIA also leverages advanced technology to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window,’ a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited, the airport’s private operator, said in a statement.

Akasa Air in a post on X, said, ‘Due to pre-monsoon preventive maintenance resulting in the closure of both runways at Mumbai Airport, on 8th May 2025, some of our flights to and from Mumbai have been affected. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts. For further assistance please contact our 24×7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and we will be happy to assist you.’

IndiGo said on X, ‘Mumbai’s getting monsoon-ready and so are we! ?? While we have made adjustments to ensure smooth travels, do check your flight status to stay on top of the schedule.’