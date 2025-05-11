EaseMyTrip CEO flags national security threat from China-owned travel apps

Nishant Pitti, the Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, raised concerns about national security risks linked to certain travel apps with significant Chinese ownership. He warned that these platforms might be accessing sensitive Indian passport data, making the issue more than just a commercial concern. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pitti urged travellers to verify whether the booking platforms they use are aligned with India’s interests, tagging government bodies like the PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Supporting his brother and company Co-Founder Rikant Pitti, Nishant emphasized EaseMyTrip’s longstanding stance on safeguarding Indian interests. Rikant noted that EaseMyTrip had boycotted the Maldives for over a year until diplomatic ties improved and was also among the first to issue advisories against travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan following their support for Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. He reiterated that the company’s decisions are driven by national sentiment and security, not publicity.

The Pittis highlighted that their focus is on responsible travel that prioritizes India’s safety and image abroad. Rikant Pitti stated that many other travel firms have begun taking similar stances, showing a growing sense of national responsibility. The company urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to countries that support adversarial positions, and this view has also gained traction on social media, with users calling for a boycott of vacations to Turkey and Azerbaijan in a show of patriotism.